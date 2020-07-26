Everton mainstay Leighton Baines retires from football

Kindly Share This Story:



Leighton Baines has announced his retirement from football following the end of Everton’s Premier League campaign.

Former England international Baines – who had been offered a one-year contract extension by Everton – made his 420th and final appearance for the Toffees on Sunday, as Carlo Ancelotti’s side went down 3-1 to Bournemouth.

The 35-year-old, who has made nine appearances in all competitions this season, came on as a second-half substitute at Goodison Park.

ALSO READ: Van Dijk excited for next season after successful PL campaign

Baines joined Everton from Wigan Athletic in 2007, going on to become one of the Premier League’s most consistent full-backs.

He scored 39 goals for Everton and was the club’s first-choice left-back until Lucas Digne’s arrival from Barcelona in 2018.

Baines’ last goal for Everton came in an EFL Cup tie against Leicester City in December, with the defender scoring a stunning long-range strike late on, only for the Foxes to win on penalties.

Fotmob

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: