Breaking News
Translate

Everton mainstay Leighton Baines retires from football

On 12:25 amIn Sportsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Everton mainstay Leighton Baines retires from football
Leighton Baines has announced his retirement from football following the end of Everton’s Premier League campaign.

Former England international Baines – who had been offered a one-year contract extension by Everton – made his 420th and final appearance for the Toffees on Sunday, as Carlo Ancelotti’s side went down 3-1 to Bournemouth.

The 35-year-old, who has made nine appearances in all competitions this season, came on as a second-half substitute at Goodison Park.

ALSO READ: Van Dijk excited for next season after successful PL campaign

Baines joined Everton from Wigan Athletic in 2007, going on to become one of the Premier League’s most consistent full-backs.

He scored 39 goals for Everton and was the club’s first-choice left-back until Lucas Digne’s arrival from Barcelona in 2018.

Baines’ last goal for Everton came in an EFL Cup tie against Leicester City in December, with the defender scoring a stunning long-range strike late on, only for the Foxes to win on penalties.

Fotmob

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!