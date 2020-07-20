Ereyitomi mourns Pa. Jackson Ireyefoju

Kindly Share This Story:

The Member Representing Warri Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi has expressed sadness over the death of Rev. Dr. Jackson Ireyefoju passed on at the ripe age of 81 a few days after celebrating his birthday in Warri, Delta State.

Ereyitomi in a condolence message described the late Rev. Dr. Ireyefoju as an academic don who has paid his dues in making a good character and quality teaching and learning were well bequeathed to people he comes in contact with while alive.

The lawmaker stressed the need for people to live right and emulate the quality virtues of Academic Dr. Ireyefoju whose venture and success in the academic world command respect for him and his family as well as Delta state and the diaspora, adding that despite serving Delta state, Warri and Nigeria, Pa. Ireyefoju was dedicated, generous to people, and didn’t hurt even his students while in the classroom teaching career and post-retirement.

Ereyitomi further noted Rev. Dr. Ireyefoju was a preacher of God’s gospel using his well-established ministry to propagate the word of God and winning souls to God, showing love and determination to things of Jehovah on earth.

“Pa. Ireyefoju was a man of honour always resourceful delivering and making justice to several issues with facts whenever he is called upon to deliver a lecture on any topical issues”.

The lawmaker advised the wife, children, family members, and other close associates to take solace in God urging, them to emulate the humility and good legacies their father has left behind for the family as well as the entire Warri federal constituency and Delta state at large and beyond.

