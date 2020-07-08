Era of merchandising gone in Anambra PDP — UMAHI

Kindly Share This Story:

THE Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has warned that the party will no longer condone merchandising with the platform in Anambra state.

The party also vowed not to succumb to blackmails of other rival political parties in selecting it’s 2021 governorship candidate for Anambra state.

The party said that the primary goal of the party was to reclaim the Anambra Government House which it lost 14 years ago.

National Vice-chairman of the Party for South East, Austin Umahi in a statement in Enugu also disclosed that the party will use it’s internal conflict resolution mechanisms to reconcile all feuding parties in the state, noting that the party would work assiduously to have a united house in order to win the next year’s governorship election.

He insisted that there was no going back on the party’s decision to throw the contest for its governorship ticket open for any qualified aspirants in the party, irrespective of zones.

On the issue of expelled officers in Anambra state, Umahi said: “The zone only intervened on the invitation of Anambra PDP chapter and we invited all the warring factions to our zonal office and heard them out.

“All the abuses and invectives poured on me by Chukwudi Umeaba and his co-travellers because we said that we won’t tolerate crisis or faction in the party, I am not worried because a clear conscience fears no accusation. I am not perfect and will never claim to be.

“Our position as a zone is very clear: we remain firm and resolute on our ultimate interest to win the Anambra State gubernatorial election in 2021 with the best candidate, provided he or she is an Anambarian. We maintain that our candidate in the election could come from any part of the state. The PDP cannot be blackmailed into adopting APGA or APC zoning arrangement in Anambra state.

“Therefore, whatever action we take at the zone shall be legal and tailored towards taking Anambra state PDP to the winning side and our joy shall be fullest when it happens by the Grace of God.

“Finally and most importantly, we will use all the internal reconciliation mechanisms in our party to get everybody together because only a united house would guarantee us victory. For united we stand and divided we fall.”

