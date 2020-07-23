Environmentalist hails Shell workers support to covid 19 patients

Kindly Share This Story:

…urges companies, individuals to support patients

BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

Renowned environmentalist, Mr Inemo Samiama has lauded staff of Shell in Nigeria for donating part of their salaries to support medicare for patients in isolation centres in states where they operate.

Inemo who spoke on a radio programme monitored in Warri, Delta state said it was wonderful to hear of the gesture of workers of the oil giant across isolation centres in seven states in the Niger Delta region.

“ I would first of all say that I believe it is a laudable initiative for Shell Staff to care, to give some money from their salaries, to provide aid and assistance to COVID-19 patients across seven states of the Niger Delta. This is something we have to say “thank you” and show gratitude for this gesture. I know that the COVID-19 patients will need medical care but it’s not just about medical care; but about them wanting good and nutritious food, that will enable them to take their medication, to give them strength. “, he said.

“In that environment, ( isolation centre ) sick as they are, they need support and they need help and I’m glad that the Shell Nigeria personnel are coming forth to provide three square meals for these patients so that they can take their medication and they can hopefully get well. It’s a very important initiative which, as I have said, Niger Deltans appreciate. If we have to wait for the government to do everything, we’ll find it difficult. I know that it’s not just about supplying food, I’m aware that Shell has also provided medical equipment and other support to the states governments”, he added.

He further enjoined companies and public spirited individuals who can assist to also support patients in isolation centres in their areas.

Head of Sponsorship and social investment of Shell, Mrs Anike Kakayor who also spoke on the radio programme said staff of the company were doing it as a way to give back, support government .

“We’re not doing it because we have so much but we’re doing it because they need the support. At least, no matter what you have, we should be able to give back something. We are supporting the government the little way we can. “

She said they pass through the government to assist the patients at the isolation centres.

“ We work with the government, we work with the Ministry of Health and let them know what we want to do and get them to come around. We also look for other means of solutions. We look for caterers who can provide food and we’re working with the Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs). Every day, when we go out, we also monitor and do some evaluation and check the quality of the food. From the patients, we also get feedback on the products.”, she said.

