Enugu Community abolishes Osu Caste system

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ikechukwu Odu – Nsukka

Owerre Nsukka Autonomous Community in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State, recently abolished the Osu Caste system practice in their community.

The decision of the abolishment of the Osu Caste which was taken by the traditional ruler of the Enugu community, HRH, Dr. Felix Ugwu, the President General, Chief Daniel Atama, and other decision-making bodies in the community, renounced the reprehensive practice to engender peace and development in the community.

Speaking to South East Voice on the development, the traditional ruler, Dr. Ugwu said the practice was against the ordinance of God which enjoins everyone to be treated with love, adding that all human beings are equal before God.

“God created only one man and one woman. So, we are all descendants of Adam and Eve, no matter the skin colour or race. So, where did the slave come from?

“To tell you how stupid the practice is, if one can go to a distant land to marry someone whose genealogy is not known, why should you discriminate against your brothers and sisters whom you know?

“Why are we discriminating and denying our fellow human beings their rights? It is too bad and satanic. Now that this practice has been abolished in my community, we can now inter-marry and take titles together.

“This will inflame love and community development amongst us,” the monarch said.

He equally enjoined other communities where it is still being practised to abolish the system to give peace and development a chance.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: