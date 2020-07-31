Eid-el-Kabir: Shekarau, Gaya calls for sober reflection

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello

As the Muslim faithful celebrate the Eid-el-Kabir, Senator representing Kano Central Senatorial District, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau and member representing Aljingi, Gaya and Albasu Federal Constituency, Hon. Abdullahi Mahmud Gaya has called for sober reflection of the festive period.

This was coming as the Kano State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists called on the well to do in the society to extend hands of fellowship to the poor and needy in the society.

The duo of Shekarau and Gaya, both members at the National Assembly made this known in their separate Sallah messages.

Shekarau said, “This year’s celebration came at a time when the country is facing a pandemic that was never experienced in the history of our nation. The situation which prevented many Muslims from participating in this year’s pilgrimage.

“This situation calls for sober reflection and fervent prayers.

According to Shekarau, “I, therefore, urge our Muslim faithful to be steadfast and use the opportunity of this festival to offer prayers for a solution to our present situation,” Shekarau said.

Similarly, Gaya said the period of the Eid celebration was a clarion call for Muslims to imbibe the lessons of the season of selfless service to God, humanity and sincere commitment to righteous conducts in our private and public life.

According to him, “the real essence was not in the blood of the sacrifice of the animal but to encourage piety, self-discipline and sacrifice, therefore, the significance of the season should be beyond the festivities and charges Muslims to imbibe the spirit of sacrifice and love as they join peoples of different religions across the country to celebrate this year’s Eid-el Kabir celebrations

“We solicit continued support and cooperation of the Muslim Ummah and all residents of the state in adhering to the COVID-19 protocol such as wearing of face masks, observing social distancing as directed by the State COVID-19 Task Force”.

Gaya, however, promised to continue to make life more meaningful to all his constituents peoples in respect of party affiliation, reiterating his representation’s commitment to the socio-economic transformation and the infrastructural revolution currently going on in the constituency.

On its part, the Kano council of Nigeria Union of Journalists urged the wealthy individuals to always remember the poor.

In a statement by the council Secretary, Abba Murtala said they should emulate the practice as exemplified by the holy prophet Mohammad during his lifetime.

“This year, Eid al-Adha will be observed amidst extraordinary circumstances due to the global outbreak of Covid-19 Pandemic.

“This has affected the way Muslims observe this occasion not just in Kano and Nigeria, but across the globe.

The inevitable restrictions on movement and travel have limited the number of those performing Hajj, and other social interactions which are customary during the Eid.

“The council acknowledged the state Government effort in the fight against the pandemic especially the timely disbursement of palliatives to the poorest of the poor, allowances to health workers and the support to the media Organizations.

“The Union, therefore, calls on everyone to adhere fully to all the guidelines and prevention procedures outlined by the authorities until this pandemic is over,” Murtala said.

Similarly, Nigeria Association of Women Journalists, Kano Chapter calls on Journalists calls for strict compliance of the covid-19 safety protocols.

In a statement by the Secretary, Wasilah Ibrahim Ladan said “We are calling on all citizens in the State to abide by precautionary measures laid down by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC), the National and State Task Force on Covid-19 and other medical professionals to curb the spread of the disease in the country.

“Furthermore, NAWOJ Kano calls on everyone to adhere fully to wearing of face mask, observing physical distancing and avoiding handshakes.

“NAWOJ wishes to thank Kano State Government for its endless efforts towards safeguarding the health and wellbeing of its people,” Ladan however stated.

