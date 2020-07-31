Eid el Kabir: Sadiya Umar Farouq calls for sacrifice

Kindly Share This Story:

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq has joined other political and spiritual leaders to wish muslim faithful, a happy sallah celebration.

In her special Sallah message, the Honorable Minister said Nigerians should rededicate themselves to helping people around them and contribute their quota to nation building on a day set aside to remember Prophet Ibrahim’s selflessness and willingness to sacrifice his son as an act of total obedience to God’s instruction.

“Today is another opportunity for us as Nigerians and muslims to come together and help the less privileged around us as commanded by Allah. Today’s celebration is all about sacrifice and total obedience to the will of God.

“For us as muslims, such a day is not just about visiting friends, neighbours, eating and killing ram. It is about focusing on the ideals and lessons as passed down by Prophet Ibrahim.”

Hayiya Farouq in her admonition urged Nigerians to be kind to the less privileged and also appealed to Nigerians to make sacrifices for the good of the nation.

“We should begin to ask ourselves what we can do for Nigeria rather than asking for what the country can do for us. We need to come together as a people to make Nigeria a nation that we will all be proud of.

“We must imbibe the spirit of charity, generosity and sacrificial giving to the less priviledged, downtrodden, widows, orphans and internally displaced persons”.

Minister Farouq cautioned that in the course of the celebration, Nigerians should not forget the global health challenges as occasioned by the covid-19 pandemic.

“As we celebrate this memorable day amidst covid-19 pandemic, we should also endeavor to follow all the safety guidelines as issued by the World Health Organization, the Federal Government and other relevant health authorities to stop the spread of corona virus.”

