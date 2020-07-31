Eid-el Kabir: PDP senatorial aspirant, Odey felicitates with Muslim faithful

Kindly Share This Story:



Says sacrifice, selflessness and service remain paramount

By Gabriel Ewepu

Senatorial aspirant under the platform of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the forthcoming Cross River North Senatorial By-election, Dr Stephen Odey, Friday, joined Muslim faithful to celebrate Eid-el Kabir.

Odey in a statement on Sallah signed by himself said the Eid-el Kabir festival came at a time when Nigerians are fast losing the spirit of sacrifice and selflessness in service to the growth and development of the nation.

He also pointed out that the celebration should be with sober reflection and how to promote peace and unity of the country by all Nigerians contributing selflessly towards a peaceful co-existence, love and tolerance.

He is currently Chairman, Cross River State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB).

He said: “I heartily felicitate with all our Muslim brothers and sisters across the Cross River Northern Senatorial District, Nigeria and the world at large.

“It is a season that calls for sober reflection on the ideals of the celebration of Eid El Kabir, which centers on sacrifice, selflessness and service for the good of humanity.

“We as Nigerians should see the need to sacrifice for a peaceful and united country, and throw away all forms of injustice, and promote tolerance and forgiveness.

“We should not live with animosity because of religion rather should respect our religious beliefs, but should be gentile and exhibit maturity.

“We should stop inciting and inflammatory speeches that would over heat the polity and create more divisions and lack of sense of belonging.

“May we all imbibe this attributes so that our living will be meaningful and profitable for all.

“I wish you all happy celebrations and pray the Almighty Allah continue to bless us with love, peace and prosperity. I also appeal that we all stay safe as we celebrate.”

He also urged Nigerians not to lose hope on their elected representatives rather should support them to achieve the mandate they were given at the polls. That this trying moment especially in the mist of COVID-19 pandemic.

