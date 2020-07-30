Breaking News
Translate

Eid-el-Kabir: NSCDC deploys 2,500 personnel to Kano

On 6:30 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

NSCDC

By Bashir Bello

Ahead of the Eid-el-Kabir Sallah celebration, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kano State Command, says it has deployed no fewer than 2,500 personnel to ensure a hitch-free celebration in the state.

Also read: Military Pensions Board denies fixing date for payment of outstanding 3 months arrears

The Commandant, Abu Tambuwal who disclosed this on Wednesday said the personnel were deployed to various Eid prayer grounds and major routes to ease traffic flow and ensure safety on the roads.

In a statement by the Command’s spokesman, Ibrahim Idris, Tambuwal said the Corps would work in collaboration with other security agencies to enforce state government’s ban on festivals during the festive season.

The Commandant also warned on strict compliance with the laid down safety protocols against the spread of the highly contagious Covid-19 disease.

“We, however, enjoined the residents to comply with the COVID-19 protocols such as social distancing, use of face mask, hand washing and good personal hygiene to avoid the spread of the disease,” the statement reads.

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!