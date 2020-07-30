Eid-el-Kabir: Kano traffic agency assures easy flow of traffic

Kindly Share This Story:

The Kano Road and Traffic Agency (KAROTA) says its personnel will be effectively on ground to ensure easy flow of traffic during the forthcoming Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

The Managing Director, Baffa Dan’agundi, made this known in a statement by the Public Relations Officer of the agency, Alhaji Nabilusi Abubakar in Kano on Wednesday.

Dan’agundi urged motorists and other road users to respect all traffic laws during and after the period.

“The general public should accord KAROTA personnel all necessary cooperation to enable them carry out their duties effectively.

“Parents are also advised to desist from giving their under-aged children vehicles to drive, especially during the festive period.

“This practice has become common as such act would not be tolerated by the agency. Any under-aged caught driving would be apprehended and the vehicle seized.

“Those who engage in car race and other dangerous way of driving would be apprehended and prosecuted accordingly,” he said.

Dan’agundi added that tricycle operators were reminded to carry only two passengers per trip, warning that passengers must wear face mask.

He said that overloading of passengers and goods in vehicles would not be tolerated, saying that commercial motorcycles were equally prohibited.

He, however, wished Muslim faithful a peaceful Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

NAN

Vanguard News Nigeria

