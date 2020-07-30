Breaking News
Translate

Eid-el-Kabir: Kano traffic agency assures easy flow of traffic

On 4:20 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Eid-el-Kabir: Kano traffic agency assures easy flow of traffic
KAROTA

The Kano Road and Traffic Agency (KAROTA) says its personnel will be effectively on ground to ensure easy flow of traffic during the forthcoming Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

The Managing Director, Baffa Dan’agundi, made this known in a statement by the Public Relations Officer of the agency, Alhaji Nabilusi Abubakar in Kano on Wednesday.

Dan’agundi urged motorists and other road users to respect all traffic laws during and after the period.

“The general public should accord KAROTA personnel all necessary cooperation to enable them carry out their duties effectively.

“Parents are also advised to desist from giving their under-aged children vehicles to drive, especially during the festive period.

“This practice has become common as such act would not be tolerated by the agency. Any under-aged caught driving would be apprehended and the vehicle seized.

“Those who engage in car race and other dangerous way of driving would be apprehended and prosecuted accordingly,” he said.

READ ALSO: Eid-el-Kabir: Okowa felicitates Muslims, seeks prayers for the nation

Dan’agundi added that tricycle operators were reminded to carry only two passengers per trip, warning that passengers must wear face mask.

He said that overloading of passengers and goods in vehicles would not be tolerated, saying that commercial motorcycles were equally prohibited.

He, however, wished Muslim faithful a peaceful Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

NAN

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!