Eid-el-Kabir: Ize-Iyamu felicitates Muslims, urges prayers for peaceful election

Kindly Share This Story:

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the Governorship election in Edo State, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has congratulated Muslims in the state, and the country, on the celebration of Eid ul-Adha, urging sacrifice to God, participation in the affairs of State, and prayers for a peaceful election.

In a message signed by Mr. John Mayaki, the Chairman of the Edo APC Media Campaign Council, Ize-Iyamu said that the celebration should be marked by a re-dedication to faith and complete submission to the will of God.

He said: “I congratulate our Muslim faithful in Edo State and all over the world as they celebrate the Eid-ul-Adha.”

READ ALSO No country for face masks: Nordics brush off mouth covers

“It is a celebration that ultimately, through reflection and re-dedication, enables the Islamic faithful to increase their faith and remain close to Allah.”

“It is my wish that we all use this opportunity to render ourselves conscious of the importance of our faith and the significance of our submission to the almighty creator.”

“Let us honor the sacrifice of the prophet Abraham and commit ourselves to the highest ideals of peaceful and purposeful living, and fulfilling participation in the affairs of our society to the glory of God.”

“I urge everyone to take responsible actions as we celebrate in light of COVID-19 and adhere strictly to all health and safety precautions.”

“I also call for prayers, from our brothers and sisters in Edo State and across the country, for a peaceful election in Edo and Ondo States as the people go to the polls to perform their civic responsibility of electing their leaders for another four years.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: