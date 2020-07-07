EFCC boss, Magu, suspended

Kindly Share This Story:

Ibrahim Magu, Acting Chairman of the Economic & Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has been suspended by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Recall that Magu was whisked away by armed Department of State Services, DSS, operatives on Monday, to face a panel raised by the president.

He was quizzed and then detained overnight. After another round of grilling today, Tuesday, he was suspended, as “you don’t allow the person being investigated to keep the keys of the office for which he is being investigated,” a source said.

The panel is led by a former President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Ayo Salami (retd), has seven other members, including Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Force Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Mike Ogbizi.

There are representatives from the Office of the National Security Adviser, DSS among other agencies.

Magu’s probe is based on no fewer than 24 allegations, many emanating from reports by Attorney-General of the Federation, AGF, and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami(SAN) and DSS submitted in 2016 and 2017 to the Senate.

Meanwhile, the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, PACAC, on Monday, described Malami’s report as power play and that Malami himself is “an arrow-head or a major agent of a power bloc that is not really interested in, or in support of, Buhari’s anti-corruption fight.”

However, a statement by PACAC’s Communications Officer, Mr. Aghogho Agbahor, said: “The attention of the Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, PACAC, has been drawn to a statement circulating in the media space credited to one of its members Professor Femi Odekunle.

“The press release is the personal opinion of the member under whose name it was released and not that of the committee.

“If the committee, consistent with its mandate, has any view on the matter, it will channel it to the President and not to the media.”

Vanguard

