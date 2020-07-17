EFCC BOSS: Look beyond Police, North – Group

Kindly Share This Story:

●Laments NDDC crises

A group, the New Era Forum, NEF, has called on the Federal Government to look beyond the Nigeria Police Force, in the appointment of Chairman for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, when the need arises. It noted that heads of the commission since inception have unconsciously been made to look like an exclusive preserve of the police and the northern region of the country, saying there’s need for the agency to be given a national outlook.

NEF made this known in a statement yesterday by its Coordinator, Edewor Egedegbe, who said that the appointment of Chairman of the Commission should be done in the spirit and letter of the federal character, credibility and integrity of individuals.

According to the NEF Coordinator, other security agencies in the country also have men and women of impeccable characters; retired or serving, who can effectively manage and achieve success for the EFCC and the country in the war against corruption.

Egedegbe urged the FG to look into other security agencies like the Nigerian Army, States Security Service, SSS, Nigerian Intelligent Agency, NIA and other spheres of the security architecture, adding that Nigeria was not in short of men and women of sterling qualities who can doggedly wage war on corruption.

The statement also noted that in as much as the group prides itself far and above ethnic considerations or cleavages, it would also be advisable to call on the President to take his search for a new executive for the Commission to the Southern part of the country noting that Nigeria is blessed with enormous human resources who can change “our ugly national narratives.”

Founded in 2019, NEF according to its leadership, represents the conscience of the Niger Delta region, spreading the philosophy and ideals of progressives and liberal democracy and all its developmental strides to better develop the Niger Delta region and her people, with membership drawn from all the six geo-political zones in the country with emphasis on the prudent management of resources and development of the region.

Also, NEF says its interest was geared towards enlightenment, education and sensitisation of the Niger Delta population on the policies and programmes of the FG since the National Orientation Agency NOA, has abdicated its responsibilities.

The NEF also called on the National Assembly to expedite the probe of the activities of the Interim Management Committee IMC, of the Niger Delta Development Commission NDDC, being supervised by the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs with the former governor of Akwa Ibom State, Chief Godswill Akpabio, as supervisory minister.

The call, according to Egedegbe became necessary in view of the revelations of corruption by the IMC, even when the Committee was saddled with the responsibility of auditing the agency.

Niger Delta development, the NEF stated, has suffered a lot in the hands of the citizens of the region, who parade themselves as leaders of the people but rather exploit the ignorance and nonchalant attitudes of the youths in the region.

