Edo: You are no match for Wike, PDP replies Ganduje

By Dirisu Yakubu

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Monday, described the chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, national campaign council for the Edo governorship election, and governor of Kano state, Abdullahi Ganduje, as a “barefaced treasury looter who has no moral rectitude to speak on corruption.”

The party stated this while reacting to comments credited to the Kano governor over the manner the APC would take Edo, specifically saying that his counterpart and governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike would be “isolated” until the conduct of the poll in Edo on September 19 this year.

In a statement issued by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP described as a huge irony that Governor Ganduje, “who has become a butt of national shame after being seen on viral video stuffing his robe with gratification in foreign currency,” would accuse the PDP of corruption intentions in the Edo state governorship election.

The statement read: “It is a paradox that an individual who has earned himself the disgraceful public sobriquet of “gandollar”, after being caught collecting gratification, would attempt to accuse others of having intention of looting the treasury of a state.

“The PDP points out that it is only in a party like the APC, under a Buhari Presidency, that such a tarnished individual can be selected to speak in public, let alone lead a governorship election campaign.

“Apparently, Governor Ganduje and other APC leaders are so used to looting public treasuries that such is his first mental direction after his inauguration to lead the Edo governorship campaign.

“Governor Ganduje has further confirmed the real intention of the APC, which is to use their morally embattled candidate, Osagie Ize-Iyamu for their desperate effort to regain access to Edo state treasury, after Governor Godwin Obaseki liberated the state from the stranglehold of APC treasury-looting godfathers.

“Our party invites Governor Ganduje to note that there is no free dollars for him and other APC leaders to loot in Edo state. Under the PDP, the resources of Edo state, and indeed other PDP states, belong to the people and not to any political cabal and their godfathers.

“Of course, this is why the people of Edo state are solidly behind Governor Obaseki for firmly resisting APC looters.”

“Moreover, Governor Ganduje, with his infamous “gandollar” video, is no match to the Chairman of the PDP National Campaign Council for the Edo election, Governor Nyesom Wike.

“Whereas Governor Wike is a highly respected, upright, honest, transparent, people-based and development-driven leader, who is firmly in touch with the people of Edo state and enjoys their confidence and trust, Governor Ganduje, on the other hand, represent a leadership that is fraught with dishonesty, corruption, non-performance and public shame.”

