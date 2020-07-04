Edo State Attorney-General reiterates govt’s commitment to Open Governance Partnership

Kindly Share This Story:

As ANEEJ urges Gov Obaseki on signing Edo State Action Plan

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The Edo State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Professor Yinka Omorogbe, On Friday, reiterated Obaseki-led administration’s commitment to Open Governance Partnership, OGP, in adding value to lives of the people in the State.

Omorogbe gave the assurance during a visit by the Executive Director, the Executive Director of the Africa Network for Environment and Economic Justice, ANEEJ, Rev David Ugolor, and the Edo State OGP Co-Chair (Non-State Actors), Mr. Leo Atakpu, at her office in Benin City.

According to her the Governor was disposed to signing the State Action Plan, SAP, but acknowledged some delays as a result of busy political activities, which the Governor is referring the draft SAP to the State Executive Council before it gets to him.

She also added that a number of judicial reforms embarked upon by the Governor Obaseki-led administration will strengthen the rule of law, accessibility to information, and wider citizens’ participation in the Edo State governance process, which forms the nucleus of the Edo OGP.

Meanwhile, leader of the delegation to the Attorney-General’s office, Executive Director, ANEEJ, Rev David Ugolor, earlier in his remarks urged the Governor on the need to sign the Edo State Action Plan in order to deliver effective services to the people which will be a major achievement of his administration.

Ugolor also assured the Governor that if the document is signed Civil Society Orgainsations, CSOs, will sing into action in its implementation towards the betterment of the lives of the citizenry.

“Once the Edo State Action Plan is signed, all stakeholders in Government, Private Sector and Civil Society would swing into action. We would get down to work and begin to put into place all those things we have co-created. All the reforms laid out in the plan would be implemented by all parties.

“Ours is to reinforce the plans of government so that in the end, it will be win-win for all citizens in Edo State”, he stated.

According to him (Ugolor) the Edo State Government has done appreciably well in judicial and economic reforms, which should be sustained for a greater impact on the lives of the people.

Meanwhile, the ANEEJ boss also said his organization will meet with the Secretary to the State Government to expedite action in getting the process completed.

He also promised that his organization will provide the OGP unit in the Ministry of Justice with relevant equipment including computers, printers, scanners, as well as other office stationery to enable them to function more effectively.

Also speaking was the Edo OGP Co-Chair, Mr. Leo Atakpu, had informed the Attorney-General that all the document needed was the Governor’s signature since most EXCO members were part of the designing, which she promised to speak with the Governor in the next one week as suggested to ensure the completion of the process.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: