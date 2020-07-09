Edo Poll: Ize-Iyamu advocates issued-based campaigns

Kindly Share This Story:

The Campaign Organization of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has urged other political parties, especially the Peoples Democratic Party, to adopt issue-based campaigns rather than its present show of mudslinging culture of bravado.

This was made known in a statement released today by Mr. John Mayaki, the Director of Communication and Media of the Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu Campaign Organization.

Mayaki said it was shameful and disappointing that a government that boasts of purported incredible achievements of its almost four years in power would resort to mudslinging and campaign of calumny in its bid to muzzle out Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, its most feared opponent whose popularity has risen to dizzying heights instead of showing Edo people its so-called massive achievements.

“I noticed the campaign of calumny by Governor Godwin Obaseki in Benin where the Governor sponsored the erection of billboards against the Governor of Kano State and former Governor Comrade Adams Oshiomhole. It only shows that PDP and its candidate have nothing to show and offer Edo people at all,” he said.

“From the beginning of the race, our party, the All Progressives Congress, has distinguished itself with a rancor-free, issue-based campaign that is focused on the people and how we intend to bring about needed development and progress in Edo state.”

“This was demonstrated in our internal primaries contest that was marked by mutual respect and complete absence of mudslinging.”

“But the same cannot be said for the other party where two of their aspirants, days before their primaries, roundly condemned Governor Godwin Obaseki as a failure.

”You also recall how one of the party leaders, Governor Nyesom Wike, of Rivers state, castigated members of the PDP NWC as “tax collectors” as a counter-move to alleged attacks on his persons by his party leadership.”

“Such is the lack of unity and principles that exist in the PDP. It is just an assemblage of persons seeking power and as such, they have already polluted the space with unguarded statements, baseless accusations, and smear campaigns targeted at our candidate and other members of our party.”

“But we refuse to join them in that rabbit hole. Our candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, and all members of our party across all levels will execute a campaign based on the SIMPLE agenda, our manifesto and policy plans, and practical steps on how we intend to return the state on the path of growth if elected on the September 19.”

