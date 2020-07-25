Edo group calls for repositioning of NDDC

Kindly Share This Story:

The HeartBeat Professionals Association, a social- cultural group has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to reposition the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to improve and impact the lives of the people in region, positing that the president should not consider the recommendations of politicians from the region wholly while reconstituting the board of the Commission.

The group made this appeal in a statement signed by its secretary general Engr Osagie M. Otokhagua, noting that the group does not repose confidence in the ongoing probe.

The statement read: “we call on President Muhammadu Buhari to commission an independent audit firm to carry out the forensic audit of the commission in the best interest of the people of the region.”

“Retired senior civil servants from the Niger Delta region and other middle class professionals in the region should be consulted through town hall meetings to identify projects that will be mostly needed and beneficial to the development of the region and its people.

“We, therefore, urge the president to jettison suggestions from political activists in the region while reconstituting a new board for the commission.

“We recommend that the presidency should conduct a wide range of consultation while searching for a replacement for the new board of the commission.”

“Government in its desire to reposition the commission for the betterment of the Niger-Delta region should highly consider the above reccomemdations for the betterment of the region.”

Vanguard

