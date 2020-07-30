Edo Deputy Gov, Shaibu, tours Benin, Ekpoma, Auchi, showcases achievements, berates APC

Kindly Share This Story:

Edo State Deputy Governor and running mate of Governor Godwin Obaseki in the state’s forthcoming gubernatorial election, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu, addressing supporters at a rally in Jattu, Etsako West Local Government Area (LGA).

Says no amount of kneeling stunt will save Oshiomhole from defeat, humiliation

The Edo State Deputy Governor and the running mate of Governor Godwin Obaseki in the state’s forthcoming gubernatorial election, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu, has insisted that no amount of kneeling stunt will save the former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole and his party’s candidate, Osagie Ize-Iyamu from defeat and humiliation at the September 19, 2020 poll in the state.

The Deputy Governor said this in the course of a road show across Edo State that spanned from Akpakpava Road in Benin City, through Ekpoma to Jattu, in Etsako West Local Government Area (LGA).

Shaibu, however, noted that the governorship electioneering campaign would be issues-based, with focus on performance and not on persons nor the throwing of tantrums and making deceptive public appearances.

The Deputy Governor explained that the election presents Edo people the opportunity to make a decision about the future of their unborn children and not a time to think about pecuniary gains and egos of wannabe godfathers.

Shaibu explained that before the former national chairman of the APC masterminded their disqualification from contesting the governorship election under the APC, he personally scheduled several peace meetings with Comrade Adams Oshiomhole but all were to no avail.

He noted that no amount of intimidation can stop them from fulfilling the aspirations of the majority of the people, as against servicing the greed of a few individuals.

The tour kick-started from Akpakpava Road through first and second circular road junctions, during which market women, artisans, commercial bus drivers and many others received the deputy governor with open arms and pledged support for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming governorship election.

At Oregbeni and Aduwawa markets, traders in excitement followed the PDP deputy governorship candidate round the market. The tour later crisscrossed Ekpoma, Esan West Local Government Area; Agbede in Edo North senatorial district and Jattu in Etsako West LGA.

