Edo 2020: Youths reject APC guber candidate, Ize-Iyamu, as running mate escapes attack

Youths in Edo North Senatorial District have rejected Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the September 19 gubernatorial election in the state, after his running mate, Gani Audu escaped an attack by angry protesters in Agbede, Etsako West Local Government Area of the state on Sunday.

The protesting youths who carried placards bearing, ‘Gani is a minus to Agbede’, ‘#Shame to Gani,’ prevented him from accessing the Palace of their traditional ruler in Agbede.

According to the protesters, “It is shameful that Audu Gani will visit our monarch after he failed the community when he served as local government council chairman for eight years and a member of the House of Assembly for four years.”

One of the protesters, Mayowa Akhadelor, said, “The major road leading to Audu Gani’s community was recently constructed by Governor Godwin Obaseki. For us, we can’t stand the shame Gani Audu represents because he failed us in the past and we know he will fail in the future. No sensible person in Agbede and the entire Edo North will vote for Gani or the APC’s governorship candidate.

The youths also noted that “the APC gubernatorial candidate and his supporters have been flaunting what they call Abuja’s backing, which they claim, will help them win the election.”

