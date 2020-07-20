Edo 2020: Oshiomhole calls Obaseki ‘snake’

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu – Benin City

Immediate past National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole in his Iyamho residence, Etsako West Local Government Area called the incumbent governor of Edo State, Governor Godwin Obaseki “the snake”.

Oshiomhole stated this when he addressed a crowd of party supporters and faithful who thronged his residence yesterday evening after a similar scenario when he came home from Bening City on Saturday night adding that those that were bent on destroying the APC in the state have been “smoked out.”

According to him; “Few weeks earlier, the snake (Obaseki) said APC was his house and that he was not leaving, but less than 72 hours after saying this, he left.

“If we had burnt the house because the snake was giving us problem, we will all have been homeless by now.”

Oshiomhole also stated he made a grave mistake bringing Governor Godwin Obaseki as his successor in 2016 even as he said with his defection and that of his deputy to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, “the bad heads in our party are gone”.

He said Obaseki, used every obnoxious means, including the destruction of properties and unwarranted arrest of members, to destroy the party in the state saying “The Governor was demolishing the houses of our members while some were being jailed for trump up charges; these are the people who fought for him to become governor.

“I begged those who were being persecuted to take it easy, that they shouldn’t burn the house we all laboured to build because we want to smoke out the snake and now, the snake has been smoked out of the house.

He said his immediate task now is to ensure victory of the party come September 19. “I have come home for only one project, I am not going back to Abuja until the project is completed.

“I came back home not to rest, but to work. We are political lions, we must commit ourselves to returning Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu to Osadebe Avenue.”

He said the people should judge the present government with what they see and not what they hear.

According to him, “there have been no tangible development since we left government, all they have to show for almost four years are MOUs and ear mark projects while we had eye marks projects.

“This was how they brought the respected Vice President to Benin to groundbreaking for an industrial park that we will never see. Same also goes to that of Gelegele Port.”

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: