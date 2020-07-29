EDO 2020: Oba of Benin warns against turning Edo into war zone

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Enogholase

BENIN – AGAINST the backdrop of the clash of supporters of Governor Godwin Obaseki and Pastor Osagie Ize – Iyamu of the APC in front of the palace of the Oba of Benin last weekend, the Monarch Omo N’ Oba Ewuare II has issued a stern warning to politicians against turning the State into a war zone in a bid to realise their gubernatorial ambition.

Secretary to Benin Traditional Council, Mr Frank Irabor disclosed this in a statement in a statement in Benin on Wednesday.

Recall that violence broke out among supporters of PDP and APC during the visit of Governor Godwin Obaseki who led other PDP Governors and the national leaders of the party to pay homage to the Benin monarch before the flag-off of governorship campaign and scores of were left injured

The palace who condemned the unruly behaviour of some youths outside the gate of the palace said, “the Benin Traditional Council uses this medium to advise all political party members not to turn Edo State into a war zone because of their gubernatorial ambition.

“We were therefore surprised to hear later that there was an incident outside the palace, directly in front of Oredo Local Government Secretariat. His Royal Majesty condemns this unruly behaviour that occurred in front of the palace”

The monarch while recalling his cordial relationship with the august visitors including the River State Governor, Nyesom Wike and his counterpart in Sokoto State, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, said the meeting ended well.

Oba Ewuare II who maintained that the Benin throne was not partisan, said that he remains committed to peace, and tranquillity in the State ahead of the forthcoming Governorship election.

The palace enjoined all well-meaning indigenes of Edo State to join the monarch in continuous prayer for peace and tranquillity in the State.

