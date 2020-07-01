Edo 2020: Ize-Iyamu condemns non-payment of Covid-19 screening team allowances 

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu – Benin City

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the 2020 governorship election, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu on Tuesday, condemned the reported non-payment of three months allowance due to the Edo State COVID-19 mobile screening team by the state government.

A statement on Tuesday by the Director of Communication and Media of the Ize-Iyamu Campaign Organisation, John Mayaki described the actions of the Edo State Government towards the screening team as “callous, inhumane, and unacceptable”.

The workers had protested the non-payment of their allowances after they were disengaged.

The statement read: “We observed today with concern the protest staged by young men and women of our state engaged by the Obaseki-led Edo State Government to form the mobile team that conducted screenings for COVID-19 in Edo State over Governor Godwin Obaseki’s refusal to pay their due allowances for three full months.”

He said “These people are patriotic citizens who carried out an important assignment, at great risk to their own personal health, which proved crucial in the fight against the viral disease in the state. To see them subjected to such indignity and inhumane treatment by the Obaseki-administration is saddening and extremely disappointing.

“We find it especially odious and unacceptable that this is happening while Governor Godwin Obaseki is widely credited to have caused a ‘money rain’ in the PDP with a particular media report and EFCC petition alleging that he spent 15 billion naira on the PDP tax collectors and delegates to secure the party’s governorship ticket.”

“While his new-found allies in the PDP celebrate a new dawn of cash supply from questionable sources, responsible and dutiful workers on the payroll of the state such as the COVID-19 mobile screening team are left unpaid in the middle of an economic disruption that has caused a price hike in the cost of basic goods.

“While we demand the immediate payment of all allowances due to the mobile screening team with an attendant public statement of apology to them and other members of the public for the government’s insensitivity and callous treatment, we wish to express our solidarity with the protestors as they struggle for what is rightfully theirs and convey our commitment to ensure that all their demands are met quickly and without retributive actions feared by some with knowledge of the tyrannical tendencies of the Obaseki-administration.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: