Edo 2020: APC, PDP candidate clash over campaigns, ticket

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu – Benin City

The governorship candidate of the All Peoples Congress (APC), Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) On Thursday clashed over sources of campaigns for the APC and how Governor Godwin Obaseki got the ticket of the PDP.

The Campaign Organization of Pastor Osagie Ize Iyamu in a statement by its Director of Communication and Media, John Mayaki challenged Obaseki to confess the number of dollars he allegedly paid the PDP in exchange for the party’s ticket instead of distracting the people of Edo State with a screening of videos involving Governor Umar Ganduje of Kano State.

He said: “It is unfortunate that Mr. Godwin Obaseki has continued in his irresponsible ways, chief of which includes the abuse of office and utilization of state purse and agencies to pursue personal ambitions.

“This irresponsibility and desperation flout all the principles of decorum, decency, and honesty enshrined and expected of a gubernatorial personality. It shows, clearly, Obaseki’s lack of character and good spirit. As an aspirant seeking a second-term return, Obaseki further casts himself in the negative light with this thoughtless act.”

But the PDP has accused the APC of plotting to secure a $500m loan from the NEXIM bank to prosecute the 2020 governorship election.

A statement by the State Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Chris Nehikhare said the sum “we are informed will be converted to a loan and the burden of repayment placed on Edo people. Let us be clear on one thing, APC has only one goal, and that goal is not fighting corruption. It is advancing its cause.

“Investigations reveal that the APC National Campaign Council in collaboration with a director in NEXIM bank have perfected plans to deplete our common patrimony by drawing down $500m to prosecute the Edo election. This unholy arrangement is absurd, illegal and criminal and must be condemned by all.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: