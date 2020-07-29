Edo 2020: APC alleges violent plots by Wike, Obaseki to disrupt election

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE All Progressives Congress, APC in Edo State yesterday alleged that the Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Campaign Council who is also the governor of Rivers State, Nyesome Wike and Governor Godwin Obaseki who is the candidate of the PDP have perfected plans to unleash violence in the state before snd during the September 19th election.

A statement yesterday by the Chairman Media of Edo State APC Campaign Council, John Mayaki while reacting to comments by Wike in a television interview aired yesterday alleged that PDP was planning to mar the election for fear of defeat.

Wike during the programme was said to have stated that the people of Edo already knew the type of candidate the APC was presenting, going by what the former national chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole said about the APC candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu four years ago.

He said“Adams Oshiomhole told Edo people that Ize-Iyamu was rusticated from school; that he poured acid on a fellow student that destroyed his manhood. That he is an armed robber that cannot be trusted with money,” Wike reportedly said.

But Mayaki in a statement alleged that Governor Obaseki like Wike has perfected strategies including intimidation vandalism, destruction of opponent’s properties, and harassment of innocent persons to obtain power.

He said, “According to reliable data sourced from Peace Map, political violence in Rivers State steadily increased beginning in January 2015, peaking in the lead-up and aftermath of the April gubernatorial elections and this was due largely to the violent attitude of Nyesom Wike.

“In Edo State, we have seen the same trait. There is a persistent problem in the violent, dishonest, and generally deplorable conduct of the rejected PDP which poses a great threat to the peaceful conduct of the September 19 election.

“A clear example of their violent conduct and brutality was witnessed by all in the incident that took place on July 25, when Mr. Godwin Obaseki and his cohorts of tax-collectors were confronted, through a peaceful protest, by the people of Edo State who are both repulsed and angered at the continuous unraveling of his collapsing government marked by daily resignations and revelations of fraud.

“As video evidence and several objective eye-witness accounts show, this incident took place outside of the Palace, in the Oredo Local Council.”

