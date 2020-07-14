Driver escapes death as his truck hits electric pole in Ogun

Kindly Share This Story:

James Ogunnaike

It was sheer luck for a truck driver, simply identified as Azeez he escaped death when his vehicle with registration number Ogun: LAR 700 YD, which he used to convey gravels, pulled down live electric cables.

The incident that occurred at about 5.15 pm on Monday, along Association Avenue in Arigbede community, Ifo local government area of Ogun State led to a power outage in the community for a few hours.

An eyewitness, who spoke under the condition of anonymity said the driver escaped electrocution as he avoided stepping on any of the naked wires.

The eyewitness added that “residents who rushed out from their homes were sent back by a group of men blocking the road to prevent any unsuspecting passerby from stepping on the naked cables.

“While two of the cables later fell on the ground, the remaining one firmly trapped between the body and the edge of the IVECO truck ’s cargo bed.

“I want to thank God on behalf of the truck driver. He jumped out of the truck immediately he heard people screaming that he had pulled down the cables.

“The driver is still shocked and cannot talk now. You can see that two of the three cables are on the ground, while the remaining one is hooked to the truck. The driver was fast to leave the car and was careful enough not to have stepped on any of the cables.

“If he had stepped on any of the cables, he would have been a dead man by now. But we thank God, he didn’t.

He noted that “one of the landlords in the area has called IBDEC officials to immediately disconnect electricity supply to the area.”

However, the driver (Azeez) did not leave until officials of the power distribution company came in, removed a fuse supplying light to the area before hooking up the line.

Power was however restored to the excitement of residents of Association Avenue within two hours as the Disco officials worked to fix the fallen cables.

