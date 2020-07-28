Dr Freeman Osonuga commissions ultra-modern corporate head office

Kindly Share This Story:

Dr Freeman Osonuga, a professional real estate persona, recently recognized as one of Nigeria’s Top 10 Real Estate Disruptors in 2020 had the distinguished honour of commissioning an Ultra-modern Corporate Head Office for Toposyi Realtors Ltd in Eleyele-Poly road, eleyele, Ibadan on Monday the 20th July 2020.

Joining him in cutting the red tape was Mr Oluseyi Ibrahim, The Chief Executive Officer of Toposyi Realtor Ltd, his board of directors and management team, officially opening the office edifice in grand style.

Toposyi realtors Ltd is a property development firm committed to providing affordable homeownership opportunities to Nigerians and through its partnership with Nigeria’s largest independent real estate network marketing brokerage firm: Adloyalty Business Network, Toposyi Realtors has continued to experience significant growth, patronage and goodwill from clients and realtors.

Dr Freeman in his opening remarks stated; ‘’Owning a home is a cornerstone for attaining affluence and emotional security. As we all know, real estate is an imperishable asset and ever-increasing in value which is why when real estate entrepreneurs and investors succeed, there is no such doubt as to their source of wealth

READ ALSO:

The event of the day was about Toposyi Realtors Ltd, a company that understands the importance of strategic partnership and consequently choosing the right partner to work with, one of such partners is Adloyalty Business Network which makes it more credible.”

He furthered stated that, this official launch is not just about the new corporate head office but about the accomplishment of vision and purpose. Toposyi Realtors Ltd is committed to giving their investors the ‘home experience’, one that is unequalled in Ibadan and environs.

Oluseyi Ibrahim in his statement assured both old and prospective clients of the company’s commitment to upholding real estate best practices, integrity, professionalism and excellence in all real estate transactions.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: