Dogara’s constituents visit Governor Bala

By Olalekan Bilesanmi
By Olalekan Bilesanmi

Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Mohammed, received, on Tuesday, the people of Dass, Bogoro and Tafawa Balewa Federal constituency on a solidarity visit at the Government House Bauchi.

The solidarity visit, led by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, leaders in the constituency, was to reaffirm their support and loyalty to the governor and that of his administration.

The constituents said the defection of Yakubu Dogara from PDP to APC will not affect the governor’s popularity and love in the area.

They assured Governor Bala that despite Dogara’s defection, they are in total support of him in any future election.

A delighted Governor Mohammed received them, expressed gratitude to the communities of the constituency for reaffirming their support for him despite the defection of their federal lawmaker.

The governor recalled the number of votes given to him by the constituency in the last election, said it was above that of Dogara.

He condemned all the allegations made against him by the former Speaker, describing them as baseless.

The governor also challenged Dogara to provide evidence for overpaid contracts awarded in his constituency.

