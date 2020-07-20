Dickson commends Ijaw Youths for conducting successful convention

Kindly Share This Story:

congratulates newly elected IYC president, Igbifa, others

The Immediate past Governor of Bayelsa State, His Excellency, Chief Henry Seriake Dickson, has congratulated the leadership of the Season Ijaw Youths for a successful quadrennial convention.

The former Governor congratulated Mr. Peter Igbifa, who was elected President of the IYC at the just concluded convention at Oporoza, Delta State on Sunday.

A statement by his Media Advisor, Mr Fidelis Soriwei, quoted the former Governor as having commended High Chief Government Tompolo for the efforts and the successful hosting of the convention without crisis.

Chief Dickson also praised the two leaders of the IYC, Barr Oweilaemi Pereotubo and Eric Omare for putting the Ijaw interest above any other to align forces to conduct a credible convention for the youth body.

He commended the Chairman òf the Electoral Committee, Bara Bekewei Ajuwa and his members for a job well done.

He urged the leadership of the IYC to eschew divisive and selfish political and economic activities in the overall interest of the Ijaw nation.

Chief Dickson urged the new leadership to focus attention on the critical issues of restructuring, resource control, fairness in revenue allocation, environmental justice which have been agitating the minds of the people of the Niger Delta.

He urged them to give the requisite attention to the need to take the struggle to higher level of intellectualism, promotion of education and skill acquisition among the youths.

The former Governor who said that the body of Ijaw youth have made the Ijaw nation proud called on all leaders to give the needed support and encouragement new leadership to enable them to succeed.

He said, “I congratulate the President Elect Comrade Peter Timothy Igbifa and the other newly elected officers of the Ijaw Youth Congress in the recently concluded convention.

“I thank High Chief Government Ekpemupolo a.k.a Tompolo for hosting the convention and the peaceful election at Oporoza. I also thank the IYC Electoral Committee led by Barr Bekeowei Ajuwa for the transparent and peaceful conduct of the elections.

“I thank Comrade Eric Omare and Comrade Pereotubo Oweilami for syncing their factions and overseeing a successful election without crisis.

“Now is indeed the time for all factions to put their differences aside, reconcile all aggrieved persons and begin to work to promote the Ijaw interest.

“I urge the new leadership of the IYC to stay away from all political and economic affiliations and focus on the core issues of Restructuring, Resource Control, environmental justice and greater inclusion in the Nigerian Federation and bringing about peace, law and order in our communities across Ijaw land without which there can be no development.”

VANGUARD

