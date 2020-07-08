Denzel MOB releases new single, plans new EPs, projects

Kindly Share This Story:

Denzel Oghenejobo popularly known as Denzel MOB is a hip hop musician with a taste for poetry. Being the son of celebrated Nigerian athlete, it’s no surprise that he and his brothers took to one form of art or the other at an early stage with Denzel MOB penning down raps as early as 14 but it wasn’t 5 years later that he got his first studio session.

Defining his person he had this to say, ‘ I would define myself as an ordinary guy with a very active mind and exemplary artist in terms of style and music. I have a lot of music influences like the late Mac Miller and Kendrick Lamar just to mention a few, I try to make music that comes from my core so as to maintain originality always. For me, music is an outlet for me to express my thoughts, so when you listen to Denzel MOB you’re actually listening to me.’

Talking about his journey music he shares, ‘ I have always been a fan of literature, writing poems and short stories, right from my junior years in high school. I started out my musical journey through the influence of my elder brother who is also an artist, he brought me into the studio for the first time and I fell in love with the art and the process of making real music.‘

Raised in Lagos with roots from Delta state, he brings a certain peculiar energy that makes his sound so very unique as he comes up with flows that remind you of spoken word. Denzel MOB also has a finger down on abstract graphic design, collaborate with several top Nigerian arsts like YCee, Yung6ix, Saeon & Wilfresh in creang master piece art covers for their musical works.

He shares further on his new single and upcoming projects saying , ‘ I just released a single titled “Godzilla”, it’s available on all streaming platforms. I also have 2 EP’s in the works, I’m a new artist so I’m eager to create a niche audience for myself. I make hip hop music, that’s my core but like a lot of talented artists these days I don’t like to be boxed in. I love to experiment with different sounds, R&b, soul and jazz are genres I dabble into every now and then. Nonetheless, if you listen close enough you’ll hear a bit of my rap side in those other sounds. I believe my most unique quality is my flow, my rhyme schemes make my sound different. ‘

