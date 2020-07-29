Delta Govt Inaugurates Farmers Market in Asaba

Kindly Share This Story:

The SMART Delta Farmers Market, Abraka in Asaba, was on Wednesday inaugurated for use by the state governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa.

Governor Okowa who was represented by the Commissioner for Power and Energy, Hon. Basil Ganagana, said that the SMART Delta Farmers Market would serve as a central point for the selling of farm produce in Asaba.

He said that apart from adding beauty to the Abraka area in Asaba, the SMART Delta Farmers Market was a brain child of the Delta State Capital Territory Development Agency to transform the environment for business activities to thrive.

The governor who, also, inaugurated the Abraka Garden and the new motor park, disclosed that the projects were clear indications that his transformed environment through urban renewal was on course.

He lauded the Director General of the Delta State Capital Territory Development Agency, Hon. Onyemaechi Mrakpor for turning dump sites into recreational and business centres.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu noted that the food stands, the garden and the park would provide employment opportunities and expand the frontiers of business activities in Asaba.

Mr. Aniagwu said that the giant strides of Hon. Mrakpor and her team in the Delta State Capital Territory Development Agency had positively given a new look to the metropolitan city of Asaba and its environs.

Earlier, the Director General of the Agency, Hon. Onyemaechi Mrakpor said that the new SMART Delta Farmers Market was part of efforts to establish a spot where people could go and buy food stuff such as rice, beans, yams and fruits on the road rather than the conventional market.

While saying that there is a bore-hole and water system toilet facility with a wash hand basin in the SMART Delta Farmers Market, Hon. Mrakpor said the garden was to beautify the environment, pointing out that the new motor park would be for vehicles to park, even as she pledged to redouble efforts in the state government urban renewal drive.

Vanguard

