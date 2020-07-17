Decaying baby found in refuse dump in Bauchi community

Kindly Share This Story:

By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

Residents of Gwallameji, a suburb of Bauchi metropolis, woke up to discover a dead baby in a refuse dump.

The dead baby in Bauchi, whose umbilical cord and placenta were still visibly attached to the body, was discovered by a scavenger.

The scavenger, Abubakar Idris, who first discovered the baby, said he was scavenging for useful waste materials with his brother when he saw the baby in the refuse.

He said: “We were picking waste plastics when I saw a baby lying dead with rotten parts. Immediately, I called my brother to come and see but he refused and ran away. Since I couldn’t handle it, we first called a man walking nearby whom we showed what we saw before going to call our neighbours and my mother who came to see around.

“Honestly, when I saw the baby, I became weak and my body began to shake and I felt like falling but I had to sit down so I don’t fall.”

The Sarkin (Chief) of Gwallameji, whose domain is primarily inhabited by students of tertiary institutions, Sanusi Sani, said he was shocked when one of his commanders, whose house is close to where the baby was found told him about the incident.

“Honestly, I am very sad about what I saw my own eyes here. A similar thing like this had happened here some years back when we found a newborn baby in a well with water. This is not a good thing because so many people need children but here we are seeing them abandoned in a dump hill. Honestly, the whole of our community is not happy about this.

“If this child had come through a legitimate way, there is no way they will throw this child away, but from what we suspect, this child didn’t come from a marriage because couples will want people to celebrate with them when they are blessed with children.

This incident is a burden on everyone. I urge people to report any pregnant woman they know that is not married,” he appealed, “so that we will forestall this kind of recurrence.”

“We have informed all our commanders around to investigate and see if they will find out any single lady that was pregnant whose pregnancy is no more. Even though the Polytechnic is not in session and students are not around, it will not stop us from doing our investigation and making inquiries around until we get the culprit,” he added.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, Bauchi State Command, DSP Ahmed Wakil, said an investigation has begun to unravel the culprit.

