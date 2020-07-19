Daboner urges NDDC to complete Effurun school project

Kindly Share This Story:

As the probe into the activities in Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) continues, a prominent Uvwie chief, Sonny Daboner, has called on the National Assembly to prevail on the contractor handling the renovation of a block of six classrooms project in Okotogbo Primary School, Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area, Delta State to complete the project without any further delay.

The Uvwie chief who is also the Chairman of Okotogbo Primary School Based Management Committee spoke to our correspondent at the site of the project at the weekend, alleged that the project was abandoned over five years ago.

While lamenting that the pupils and management of the primary school have been facing classroom accommodation challenges as a result of the non completion of the project, Daboner said he was in support of the ongoing probe of NDDC.

The project sign post of the deplorable state of block of classrooms as the time of filling this reads thus: Presidency: Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Project Renovation of A block of 6 (six) class rooms. Location: Okotogbo Primary School, Effurun, Delta State.”

Some residents of the area also affirmed that the project was abandoned long time ago.

While commending the Uvwie chief for highlighting the issue in the media, they called on the authorities concerned to urgently respond to their plight.

