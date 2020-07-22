Customs appoints 5 ACGs, promotes 2,634 officers

Kindly Share This Story:

By Michael Eboh

The Nigeria Customs Service Board (NCSB), Wednesday, approved the appointment of five Assistant Comptrollers General (ACG) of Customs and the promotion of 2,634 Officers.

In a statement after its 52nd Regular meeting in Abuja, the Board also approved the dismissal of one ACG and the compulsory retirement of another ACG.

The newly-appointed ACG, according to the statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Customs Service, Deputy Comptroller Joseph Attah, included Mohammed Boyi, Training and Coordination; and Adewale Adeniyi, Commandant C&SC, Gwagwalada.

Others are Jack Ajoku, Strategic Research and Policy; Olakunle Oyeleke, Doctrine, Development and Administration; Emmanuel Edorhe, Zonal Coordinator, Zone ‘C’.

Giving a breakdown of the 2,634 officers, whose promotion took effect from January 1, 2019 as effective date, Attah stated that 37 officers were promoted from Deputy Comptrollers to Comptrollers of Customs; 110 officers were promoted from Assistant Comptrollers of Customs to Deputy Comptrollers, while 138 officers were promoted from Chief Superintendent of Customs to Assistant Comptrollers.

In addition, he disclosed that 93 officers were promoted from Superintendent of Customs to Chief Superintendent of Customs; 93 officers were also elevated from Deputy Superintendent of Customs to Superintendent of Customs; and 1,224 were promoted from Assistant Superintendent of Customs I to Deputy Superintendent of Customs.

Others, he said, included the promotion of 475 officers from Assistant Superintendent of Customs II to Assistant Superintendent of Customs I; while 464 were promoted from Inspector of Customs to Assistant Superintendent of Customs II.

He further stated that 205 out of the 2,634 are Support staff who also enjoyed promotion to various ranks.

The Customs spokesperson also noted that in line with the reform agenda, the Board took some disciplinary actions against two Senior Officers, which saw ACG Aminu Dahiru dismissed, for act of serious misconduct, while ACG Bashir Abubakar was compulsorily retired for act of negligence.

Speaking at meeting, Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning and Chairman, NCS Board, Hajiya Zainab Ahmed, stated that decisions taken during the meeting were meant to ginger and move the NCS forward in-terms of manpower and operations.

She also described the NCS as making progress, while she expressed optimism that the coming of the e-Customs will help improve NCS operations.

Vanguard News Nigeria

