CUPP rebrands, dumps combative approach

Stakeholders in the Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP, Tuesday, unveiled a new agenda aimed at repositioning the organisation into purposeful, focused and result-oriented opposition body that would champion the cause of governance in the country.

They regretted a situation, when the CUPP in the recent past, was inadvertently allowed to become the possession of an individual, who turned it to a combatant opposition.

The stakeholders resolved in a communiqué issued at the end the virtual emergency meeting that, the CUPP be strengthened to providing alternative views to correct what is wrong with government in Nigeria-opposing policies that are not good for our country;

According to the communiqué signed by the Secretary, Steering Committee High Chief Peter Ameh and Dep. Sec. Steering Committee Barr. Georgina Dakpokpo, respectively, which a copy was made available to Vanguard in Abuja, would be re-branded and repositioned towards clinching power in 2023 for the benefit of all partners and for the development of our beloved nation.

The communiqué recalled that “Consequent upon repeated calls by stakeholders for a General Assembly of all members and stakeholders of the CUPP, the secretariat found it necessary to take heed to these concerned calls and summoned an emergency meeting.

“At the conclusion of 2019 General Elections and all attendant election-related litigation, members of the coalition repeatedly called for a review of the elections and a meeting of General Assembly to address the future of the Grand Alliance.

“The secretariat continuously appealed to members to remain calm, while consultations were being carried out by the secretariat to ensure a crisis-free and progressive General Assembly Meeting.

“However, in the light of certain members of a subcommittee of the coalition calling for a meeting by 8:00 pm on the 27th July 2020, without due recourse to the Heads of the Committee or the Secretariat of the CUPP, it became expedient for the secretariat to call for an emergency General Assembly Meeting.”

Raising the issues, “The stakeholders held the common view that the meeting was long overdue but however, expressed pleasure that the meeting was finally called;

“Stakeholders expressed their displeasure with the Secretariat for inadvertently allowing the CUPP to become the possession of an individual, even though it was the signature of every member on the memorandum that the CUPP its initial visibility;

“The Head of the Secretariat apologised to members explaining that in spite of the attempt by some individuals to deliberately insult and assault our collective sensibility and integrity, the motive for the long-drawn inactivity was to ensure that CUPP remained unified and indivisible towards repositioning for the 2023 Elections-the apology was wholly accepted;

“Another common line in the discussions was the need to rebrand and reposition the CUPP towards clinching power in 2023 for the benefit of all partners and for the development of our beloved Nation.

Parts of the resolutions were that “The Steering Committee immediately hold a meeting to address the socio-economic situation in the country;

“That Nigeria undoubtedly is in dire need of an opposition movement and to this end, the CUPP be repositioned from a combatant opposition to an opposition that is purposeful, result-oriented, focused, demand-driven and providing alternative views to correct what is wrong with government in Nigeria-opposing policies that are not good for our country;

“That CUPP General Assembly Meetings be as regular as once a month;

“A Committee was established to review the activities of the CUPP since after the Election and draw a roadmap towards the 2023 Elections.”

The members of the Committee include Alhaji Abdulsalam Abdulkadir, Co-Chairman, Dr Emeka Okengwu, Co-Chairman, Akinloye Oyeniyi, Secretary, Dr Jalil Tafawa Balewa, Member, Comrade Usman Ikeleji Abdullahi, Member, Comrade Alistar Oloyede, Member and Hon. Abayomi Runsewe, Member.

