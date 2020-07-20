CSO mourns US foremost civil rights activist, John Lewis

Kindly Share This Story:

Says activist stood steadfastly in defense of democracy

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

A pro-democracy and human rights Civil Society Organisation, CSO, Concerned Nigerians, CN, at the weekend, mourned one of United States’ foremost civil rights activists and Congressman, John Lewis.

CN in a statement signed by the Convener, CN, Deji Adeyanju, described Lewis as an activist who stood steadfastly in defense of democracy and also lived an exemplary life worthy of emulation by all human rights and pro-democracy activists.

The statement reads in part, “Concerned Nigerians, CN, a pro-democracy and human rights group has expressed shock over the death of United States’ foremost civil Rights activist and congressman, John Lewis.

“The foremost activist died after a six month battle with cancer at the age of 80. Lewis in December 2019 was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer, which was discovered as a result of a routine medical visit and subsequent testing.

“The civil rights activist lived an exemplary life worthy of emulation. John Lewis was a courageous activist and one who stood steadfastly in defense of democracy and rights of people, especially the people of color in America. He will be greatly missed.

“We join the whole world to mourn the death of John Lewis, a civil rights icon and legend. His passing leaves a tremendous void in the civil rights movement. Until his death, he kept up the fight for civil and human rights which is a wake-up call for every young person to emulate his servant-leadership lifestyle.”

The statement also called on young Nigerians to continue Lewis’ fight for true justice and fairness to enable Nigeria and the world become a better place for everyone.

“Young Nigerians should continue Lewis’ fight for true justice and fairness to enable Nigeria and the world become a better place for everyone.

“There should be focused on the movement for justice, equality, and fairness despite the brutality and inhuman treatment that might arise. We as the voice of downtrodden Nigerians will not give up in this fight against injustice and corruption of any kind because we believe that Nigerians deserve better treatment and situation compared to the disheartening situation Nigerians find themselves.

“We also pray God to grant the soul of John Lewis eternal rest and grant the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss, especially now his experience was needed”, the statement added.

