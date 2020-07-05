CPN to hold 14th IT Professionals’ Assembly virtually

Kindly Share This Story:

The Computer Professionals (Registration Council of Nigeria), CPN, has announced its plan to hold this year’s Informational Technology (IT) Professionals’ Assembly/Annual General Meeting virtually.

Professor Charles Uwadia, President/Chairman-in- Council of CPN disclosed this on Thursday during a virtual press conference.

He said the event would commence with an induction programme and admission of new members into the IT profession.

According to Uwadia: “Due to the outbreak and persistence of COVID-19 pandemic presently ravaging the nation and the entire world, and the need to observe the social distancing protocol, the year 2020 Information Technology Assembly/Annual General Meeting with the theme, “Adoption of 5G in Nigeria: The Technological and Regulatory Challenges” will be held online (virtual) on Thursday, July 9, 2020.”

This year’s assembly is the 14th in the series of the flagship programme of CPN where IT professionals across the country come together to network and share ideas for the growth and development of the IT sector.

READ ALSO:

The Assembly is also a platform for some of the industry’s most innovative technology distribution and service providers to showcase their products and services.

Uche Osuji, the General Manager Network Operations of MTN Nigeria, will deliver the keynote address.

Recalled that the federal government, through the Nigeria Communications Commission, NCC, started the non-commercial trial of the 5G network in November 2019.

Speaking on the theme of the assembly, Uwadia said: “There is no doubt that the adoption of 5G, which has been touted as the next frontier of investment, has the potentials to drive economic growth and social inclusion. Presently, Nigeria’s Information Communication Technology Sector contributes more than fossil Oil and Gas to the nation’s GDP,”

“As transformative as the 5G agenda is, its adoption is not without challenges. It is for this reason that the 2020 IT Professionals’ Assembly would be considering the technological and regulatory challenges associated with the adoption of 5G viz-a-viz the future of frequency bands, deployment and coverage, device support, security, and privacy,” he added.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: