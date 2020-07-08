COVID-19: We’re impressed with C-River’s response — FG

Kindly Share This Story:

…Delta commissioner, Aniagwu, Uzum, 20 others discharged

By Victor Young, Festus Ahon & Ike Uchechukwu

Delta State, Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, the Director General of the State Orientation Bureau, Mr Eugene Uzum, and 20 others were, yesterday, discharged after testing negative twice for COVID-19.

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Olisa Ifeajika in a statement, said they tested negative for the virus following long periods of isolation and treatment.

He said the 21 of them were discharged from various treatment centres across the state, and recalled that the commissioner tested positive for the virus on June 20.

Ifeajika, who tested negative for the virus, said the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Chiedu Ebie, who tested positive same day as Aniagwu, was awaiting the result of his final test to determine when he would be discharged.

We’re impressed with C’River’s response — FG

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has described as impressive, excellent, as well as innovate, the various measures adopted by Cross River State against the pandemic.

It also lauded the drive through test centre established by Governor Ben Ayade for the testing of samples for COVID-19.

The team was in the state, yesterday, to assess its readiness for the management of the phase two of the pandemic.

Speaking after inspecting the testing centre, leader of the PTF team, Dr Faisal Shuaib, commended Governor Ayade for what he described as his imaginative creativity.

At the state garment factory, the team also witnessed the practical production of Personal Protective Equipment, PPE, including face shields amongst others.

Bayelsa distributes another round of palliatives

In Bayelsa State, the state government has begun the distribution of food items as part of the palliatives to cushion the effects of the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

The items being distributed to the eight local government areas, which is the third round of palliatives by the state government, included rice, garri, beans, sugar, salt, spaghetti and noodles.

The items were received from the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation, Dangote Group and Multi-Pro Limited among other corporate organisations and individuals.

Giving a breakdown of the donations and the distribution during an enlarged meeting of the state’s COVID-19 Task Force in Yenagoa, the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Konbowei Benson, said the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation donated 1,000 bags of 5kg rice and beans each, NDDC 870 bags of 50kg rice, 2,112 bags of beans, 2,934 cartons of noodles and 60 bags of garri.

Royal fathers urge Deltans to pray for Gov Okowa, others

Meanwhile, members of the Delta Traditional Rulers Council have called on Deltans to intensify prayers for the speedy recovery of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, members of his family and others infected with COVID-19 in the state.

The royal fathers in a statement by its Chairman, Dr Emmanuel Efeizomor 11, 1st Vice Chairman and Orodje of Okpe, Orhue 1 as well as the 2nd Vice Chairman and Pere of Akugbene Mien, kalanama VIII, underscored the importance of prayers at this perilous time.

The statement said “We urge all Deltans to particularly ask for God’s intervention to deliver the people from the COVID-19 pandemic. We beg religious leaders and all men of goodwill not to relent in their prayers for the quick recovery of Governor Okowa because early recovery of the governor will be a huge relief to all of us Deltans.

“We challenge traditionalists to offer ceaseless prayers to the ancestors to ward off COVID-19 and all forms of evil from our. At a time like this, all hands must be on deck to find solution to the COVID-19 scourge. It is our prayers and hope that the governor will recover as quickly as possible to enable him continue with his good works of development in the state.”

The monarchs reiterated the need for Deltans and other residents of Delta State to adopt preventive measures and observe all established health tips recommended by the World Health Organisation, WHO and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC.

Ojougboh’s aide donates palliatives worth millions to Essien Udim LGA

As part of palliatives assistance in the COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the country, the Special Assistant to the Executive Director of Projects NDDC on Technical, Engr usenobong Umoren, has distributed palliatives worth millions of naira including cash donation to the 11 wards of Essien Udim Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

The distribution was targeted at the widows, less privileged and poorest of the poor as top beneficiaries.

Speaking during the presentation, Umoren expressed gratitude to God for giving him the grace to reach out to his people especially at this critical period of the pandemic ravaging the country.

He thanked Senator Godswill Akpabio for giving him the platform to grow because of his (Akpabio) humane and kind heart which tilts to empowering the people at all times.

Umoren also praised the efforts of his boss, the Executive Director Projects, NDDC, Dr. Cairo Ojougboh for his unrelenting efforts towards the goals and objectives of the Interim Management Committee, IMC.

Landing the minister’s strides in the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs and the greater works he had started in NDDC in repositioning the region to witness major infrastructural revolution, basic amenities and complete human capital development, Umoren urged the people of Essien udim to always support Senator Akpabio to deliver in his areas of assignment entrusted him by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Umoren charged the elders, women and youth to be steadfast in their support to their son, Senator Akpabio for continuous development and empowerment.

He also thanked his mother, family members, friends and relatives for leaving their busy schedules to give him morale support to make the event a reality.

Earlier, the Chapter Chairman of APC expressed satisfaction on the development and opined that the future was bright when young people remember the local government, community and wards when little opportunities was given to them.’’

He lauded Umoren for the show of love for his people in this trying moment where the world is ravaged by the covid 19 pandemic. ’’

