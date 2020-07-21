COVID-19: Transport fares continue to skyrocket – NBS

Kindly Share This Story:

By Rosemary Onuoha

As the prices of goods and services continued to skyrocket due to the Coronavirus pandemic, average fare paid by commuters for bus journey intra-city increased by 3.36 percent month-on-month, MoM, to N229.94 in June 2020 from N222.46 in May 2020. The increase was far significant Year-on-Year, at 25.76 percent.

A breakdown of the figures in the data released by the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics, NBS, yesterday shows that states with highest bus fare within city were Zamfara at N487, Abuja FCT at N340, and Cross River at N326.

Meanwhile states with lowest bus fare within city were Bauchi at N134, Kebbi at N153 and Rivers N162.

The average fare paid by commuters for bus journey inter-city increased by 1.11 percent month-on-month and by 13.49 percent year-on-year to N1,823.62 in June 2020 from N1,803.59 in May 2020.

States with highest bus journey fare intercity were Abuja FCT at N4,168, Adamawa at N2,675 and Borno at N2,647 while states with lowest bus journey fare within city were Enugu at N1,180, Bauchi at N1,223 and Edo at N1,235.

NBS data shows that average fare paid by commuters for journey by motorcycle per drop increased by 3.96 percent month-on-month and by 35.16 percent year-on-year to N158.14 in June 2020 from N152.11 in May 2020.

States with highest journey fare by motorcycle per drop were Rivers N264, Kogi N260 and Lagos N248 while states with lowest journey fare by motorcycle per drop were Adamawa N75, Katsina N79 and Kebbi N86.

Average fare paid by passengers for water way passenger transport increased by 2.43 percent month-on-month and by 14.18 percent year-on-year to N626.81 in June 2020 from N611.92 in May 2020.

