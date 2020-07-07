Covid-19: Teaching staff exempted from Kano worker’s resumption order

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello

KANO – Teaching staffs in Kano State-owned public schools have been exempted from the resumption order by Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje to workers on Grade level 12 and above to resume back to work in the state.

The Public Relations Officer, Kano State Secondary School Management Board, KSSSMB, Ibrahim Baba Musa in a statement said the teaching staff should stay away from school to avoid creating the impression that schools have resumed.

Musa said the schools are yet to be opened and they (teachers) will be informed of any development to that effect.

According to him, “Our attention has been drawn to rumours making the rounds concerning the directive given by His Excellency, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, which requires officers on Grade Level 12 and above to resume duties from Monday 6th July 2020.

“This directive does not include Teaching staff.

“Teachers should remain at home and await further directives, as their presence in schools may create the wrong impression that schools are resuming, which contravenes the Government’s efforts towards curbing the menace of COVID-19 Pandemic.

“You will be kept informed of any further development. Kindly take heed,” Musa said.

Recall that Governor Ganduje had last Thursday while lifting the COVID-19 lockdown order in the state-directed that state government workers on Grade Level 12 and above should resume duties from Monday 6th July 2020.

