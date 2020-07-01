COVID-19: One student, one facemask as Oyo lists guidelines for students’ resumption

Kindly Share This Story:

….As govt says facilities in place for emergencies

By Adeola Badru

AS students in primary and secondary schools in Oyo State are preparing to resume on Monday, July 6, 2020, the state government has announced various measures that were in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in schools.

The state’ Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Mr Olasunkanmi Olaleye disclosed on Wednesday while responding to questions from journalists at his office in Ibadan that various training has been given to categories of school heads, principals and teachers on how to monitor and report any sign of illness that showed symptoms of Covid-19 to the authority.

Olaleye said the state has set up Emergency Operation Centers (EOCs) in the State capital and at zonal levels and as well as appointed Incident Managers for each school who will report any emergency directly to the EOCs through special communication lines.

He went further to state that each class would have a Warder whose obligation is to relate with the Incident Managers on his or her observations.

Among the measures is the compulsory hand-washing points at the school entrances and at the entrance of each classroom as well as an alcohol-based sanitizer for the use of students and teachers.

“Throughout last week, what we have been doing was to train school heads and teachers of public and private schools, preparing them for this task of taking firm control of preventing the spread of Covid-19 into our schools as we resume.”

“Each school has been mandated to strictly enforce social distancing and observe other protocols against Covid-19 among teachers and students as laid down by NCDC.”

“Students are to come to school with their facemasks and follow instructions on the guidelines from the management, these are imperative the government cannot lock down forever and education is an aspect of life that should not be allowed to suffer backwardness.”

“I can boldly tell you that with these measures in place, the children are safer with us in school than even many homes, imagine situations whereby students are asked to go to private lessons that provided no safety measure, many follow their parents to the market and workplaces where the possibility of contracting the virus is high, so they are rather better kept at school than home,” he observed.

Mr. Olaleye said the fear being exercised by the general public over the resumption was appreciated by the government, as it had helped the administration to still went deeply into keeping to stringent measures to avert the spread of the virus.

Oyo State Government announced that teachers of public schools in the state should resume on Monday, June 29, in preparation for the July 6 students’ resumption.

