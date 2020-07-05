COVID-19: “Nigerian Lives Matter”, says singer, Didi

Kindly Share This Story:

Nigerian singer Dolapo Dada who goes by the stage name Didi Sweet Muzik has joined a host of other well-meaning Nigerians to lend his voice and drag the attention to the living conditions of less privileged Nigerians due to the impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic.

He said, “ Since Nigeria’s federal and state governments have acknowledged the devastating impact the COVID-19 is having on the livelihood and overall well-being of the citizenry they need to go beyond lip service and deploy more resources, creativity, and transparency to ensure that the basic necessities of life is available for everyone and particularly within the reach of low income Nigerians.”

In his immediate community, Didi Sweet muzik has donated over 1000 face masks along with foodstuff for the poorest as his own way of making sure posterity is preserved even for the less privileged.

“Do we keep quiet, fold our arms and watch our future being wiped away? We can’t afford that,” he says and urges fellow artistes and other well-meaning Nigerians to rise up, lend their voices against the social injustice, and also give back in every way that they can.

Didi is on a path to rekindle the old fire in the African music space; being influenced by the likes of Fela Kuti, Didi Sweet Muzik’s relentless message of love, hope, and against social injustice is sure to put him in the hearts and minds of his rapidly growing audience not only in Nigeria but on a global scale.

Vanguard

