….calls for accreditation of more private hospitals to treat coronavirus

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Lagos State House of Assembly yesterday called on the State Governor Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu to direct the state Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi to accredit more private hospitals to treat those that are infected with coronavirus pandemic.

The House also urged the Governor to ensure that the ministry of health collaborate with the Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, to combat the pandemic.

The issue became necessary and was part of the resolutions of the Assembly on Motion Number 23, 2020 entitled; “Need To Allow Private Hospitals Participate In The Treatment of COVID-19 Patients,” as raised by a member representing, Oshodi/Isolo, constituency 1, Mr. Hakeem Sokunle during plenary.

According to him, “The House notes the efforts of the Lagos State Government in combating COVID-19 and the creation of seven isolation centres but rather the virus is still spreading as over 11,000 people have been contracted.

“Hence, there is need for support system from the private hospitals with the necessary facilities put in place as most of the doctors treating the patients are being paid by the state government”, he said.

Sokunle further explained that, the Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, should be well engaged in the system and the treatment of COVID-19 patients. “We need to involve private hospitals so that they could support the state government and prevent another lockdown.

“If the government involves private doctors and members of the state chapter of NMA and train them, it will be easy to handle.

“We call on the state Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu to call on the state Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi to see how we could work with private hospitals to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

“We call on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to call on the state Commissioner for Health to see how they can work with private hospitals on treating COVID-19 patients. The government should also find means of working with NMA”, he advised.

Also contributing, Mr. Abiodun Tobun, Epe 1, said that there is need to encourage doctors in private hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients since they attended the same schools with those in public hospitals.

In his reaction, the Speaker of the House, Mr. Mudashiru Obasa said that it was important that the NMA join hands with the government to reduce the spread of the virus.

Obasa stated that the doctors that are working with the government should train the doctors in private hospitals.

“If we leave it to only doctors in government hospitals, the virus would spread further. It will spread more among people living in crowded houses and they are more than people living in flats and other self contain buildings.

“We need to urge the government to call on the chairmen of local councils to work with CDAs to ensure that people living in crowded houses use face masks as well as those entering buses.

“We also need more people to take care of COVID-19 patients. Also, the government should pay the hospitals for the people they are treating,” he said.

Meanwhile the House has confirmed two Governor’s nominees that appeared before the Assembly on Thursday.

They were Mrs Omobolanle Adesola, nominee for the position of the Chairperson of the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund, LSETF and Mr. Kehinde Durosinmi-Etti, who was nominated as the Chairman of the Lagos State Security Trust Fund, LSSTF.

