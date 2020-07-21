COVID-19 is real, Pyrates insist

Kindly Share This Story:

By Jeremiah Urowayino

The National Association of Seadogs (NAS) also known as Pyrates Confraternity, Ikorodu chapter has urged Nigerian to desist from labelling the novel Corona Virus COVID-19 as fraud, insisting that the COVID-19 pandemic is real.

The association, over the weekend, embarked on a public sensitization campaign within its catchment area to enlighten the public on the challenges of COVID-19, how to manage it, and stop its spread.

Speaking at the exercise, the Walrusx chapter President of NAS, Korede Giwa explained that the association has taken up the responsibility as part of one of its cardinal objective, Comradeship, and chivalry, which he said engender the strong, the privileged, and the informed to protect and enlighten the weak and the uninformed.

According to him, the association is simultaneously carrying out this very campaign worldwide via its 59 chapters spread across the world.

Giwa commended the activities of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and other well-meaning corporate bodies in arresting the pandemic, but also decried the level of unbelief in the reality of the Coronavirus, especially at the community level.

Also speaking, the Head of Projects Ikorodu chapter of NAS, Onuora Nzemeka Ikemefuna, reiterated the seriousness of the COVID-19 pandemic and dispelled all notion that it is a fraud, saying COVID-19 is real and very dangerous.

He said the association went ahead to sensitize the community on how to stop the spread of the virus and steps to take on suspicion of any case. The association displaying in simple infographic manner ways to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus as Government eases on interstate lockdown, produced radio jingles, online media, flyers, and banners.

On his part, NAS President of Grundziro chapter (New York) Victor Gbajumo decried the gross negligence of the nation’s health.

The public sensitization campaign was organise by the Walrusx and Grundziro chapters of NAS to enlighten the public on the challenges of COVID-19, how to manage it and stop its spread.

In his remarks, the Baale of the host community, Baale Ahj Chief Alade Suliaman, thanked the Ikorodu chapter for the initiative.

Kindly Share This Story: