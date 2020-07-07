COVID-19 is hampering progress in fight against HIV/AIDS – Report

Kindly Share This Story:

New numbers on the global AIDS epidemic show some big successes, such as fewer deaths and new infections.

But there are also some tragic failures: Only half the children with HIV, the virus that causes the disease, are getting treatment.

Progress against HIV also is being hurt by another infectious disease – the new coronavirus.

Four years ago, the United Nations set goals for limiting HIV infections and improving treatment by the end of 2020, and all will be missed because the coronavirus pandemic is hurting access to care, the report concludes.

“We were already off track for the 2020 targets, but COVID-19 is threatening to blow us completely of course,” said UNAIDS’ executive director, Winnie Byanyima.

She said that in many countries the resources employed to fight HIV are now fighting COVID instead, so the UNAIDS is urging policymakers to find a way to fight both diseases at the same time.

Byanyima highlighted that coronavirus has hit many countries and trillions of financial resources have been enrolled to tackle the economic losses.

‘‘So if the world can marshal resources of that kind, we can solve the problem of AIDS,’‘ she said.

She added the need for equality and a strong political will to cure AIDS.

Africa News

Vanguard

