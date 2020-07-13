COVID-19: FCT Perm Sec tests negative, discharged

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Permanent Secretary in the Federal Capital Territory Administration FCTA, Sir Christian Ohaa on Monday resumed work after testing negative for Covid-19 last Thursday.

The Permanent Secretary who was asymptomatic even while on treatment, had earlier tested positive for Covid-19 about two weeks ago.

Upon testing positive his office was immediately shut down and his office staff, as well as all directors in the administration, directed to undergo compulsory Covid-19 test.

Meanwhile, the Acting Secretary of the FCT Health and Human Services Secretariat, Dr Mohammed Kawu, has been discharged from the Asokoro District Hospital, Abuja, where he has been receiving treatment for COVID 19.

Dr. Kawu disclosed these moments after he was declared free of the Novel Coronavirus.

It would be recalled that the Acting Secretary had announced that he and some members of his family had contracted the virus about two weeks ago.

“I developed chest infection, so I had to be on antibiotics for some days. But thank God, myself and members of my family do not have the symptoms again and we have been discharged from the isolation centre”.

He said the final tests conducted on them returned negative which prompted their discharge.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: