COVID-19 fallouts: Time to take quality of teachers serious —Ajiboye, TRCN boss

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adesina Wahab

THE Registrar, Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria, TRCN, Prof. Josiah Ajiboye, has said with the new normal the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic is imposing on education globally, it has become expedient to take the quality of teachers to mould our future leaders serious.

Ajiboye who stated this in a chat with Vanguard, said the new normal meant that a professional teacher must be well grounded and should know his onions, to be able to fit into the system.

He added that it was in the light of this that the TRCN was stepping up its activities to rid the system of quacks and assist those who want to be trained and certificated as professional teachers.

He said: “In the light of this, the Governing Council on Friday approved that our Professional Qualifying Examination should hold from July 23-25 despite the challenges of the time. The exam will hold in 48 CBT centres across the country. About 44, 000 candidates are to sit for the examination. Candidates have been batched to avoid crowd. They are to come to the exam venue at the precise time allocated to them. Each candidate will receive an sms to know the time of his/her examination.

“Arrangements have been made to provide infra-red thermometers in all CBT centres. Also candidates are to wear their face masks and observe all other COVID-19 compliance requirements.”

The exam is just one hour. The government is conscious of the need to have competent and qualified teachers man our schools. This is even more important now that we are having a new normal with regards to education. While we are stepping up our activities to allow as many people as possible take our exam, we call on those teaching now but who have not been licensed by the TRCN to key in now.”

“When schools resume, we are going to continue our monitoring and assessment of teachers across the country. Education is too vital a sector to be left in the hands of quacks,” he said.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: