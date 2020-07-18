Council Vice chairmen beg Buhari to prevail on Willie Obiano over LG polls

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chris Ochayi

The Association of Local Government Vice Chairmen of Nigeria, ALGOVC, on Saturday, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to prevail on Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State to conduct local government elections in all the 21 councils in the state.

The association’s National Chairman, Lawrence Onuchukwu, said in a statement in Abuja that the call became necessary as the tenure of the transition committees chairmen in all the councils expired over the weekend.

He said in the first instance, Governor Obiano shouldn’t have allowed a vacuum to be created with the exit of the caretaker committee before conducting council polls for the emergence of democratically-elected council chairmen to replace them.

According to Onuchukwu, “President Buhari, as the father of the nation, should please save Anambra people from this wicked act, by directing him to ensure that democratic process reaches the grassroots level in the state.

“Currently, Governor Obiano wants to reconfirm the transition committee chairmen, whose tenure just ended, without due regards to having democratic representatives at the grassroots level in the state.

“Already, with the refusal of the state assembly to approve the reconfirmation bid of the governor, there is an imminent logjam in the state, hence the need for the President to act immediately to save the ugly situation.”

Onuchukwu, an indigene of Anambra State, who is the current Vice-Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council, AMAC, regretted that Anambra people have long been denied the opportunity to be governed by their representatives at the lower level of governance.

He said the expiration of committee chairmen’s tenure is another opportunity and it would be good for the governor to seize it and do the right thing by conducting the council polls for the first time in his administration.

