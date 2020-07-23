CIS, IT firm sign MoU on automation process 

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Egwuatu

THE Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS), has signed a Memorandum of Understating (MoU) with Cavidel Limited, an information technology firm, to automate its business processes in line with the global best practices.

Speaking at the ceremony, President and Chairman of Governing Council of the CIS, Mr Olatunde Amolegbe, said the MoU had become a necessary step towards efficiency and effectiveness of the Organization. He stated: “We at the Institute hope that Cavidel shall deploy its wealth of experience to do a thorough job that would align the Institute’s work with the global best practices. The MoU would enable Cavidel to showcase its competence in automation, add value and create a positive impact on the Institute’s business.

“The Institute would also be delighted to see additional contribution made by Cavidel, especially, those that are not stated in the MOU. There will be a Committee of the Council to supervise Cavidel’s activities and report back regularly.”

Responding, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Cavidel, Mr. Dipo Odeyemi, said it will create more opportunities for the Institute to promote its services and have competitive advantage in Nigerian economy.

