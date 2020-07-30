Caleb College student wins World Scavenger Hunt Award

Kindly Share This Story:

STILL basking in the euphoria of the 2020 David Shepherd first prize award at the Global Canvass Children’s Art competition held at the National History Museum in the United Kingdom and as the country’s representatives at the 2020 edition of the Global Diamond Challenge competition for JETS Clubs in Delwares, USA as the winners of the Nigerian edition of the competition, Master Toluwalase Oseni of Caleb British International School, Lekki, Lagos State, has been declared winner of the 2020 World Scavenger Hunt Award at the recently concluded competition.

The event, an annual global entrepreneurial competition, which took place virtually on Zoom Platform as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic had 55 teams from the USA and other countries as participants with Master Toluwalase Oseni winning the Scavenger Hunt Award out of the eight awards available at the event.

In her speech while declaring the Caleb British International School, Lekki, Lagos representative as the winner of the Scavenger Hunt Award, the Programme Coordinator, Diamond Challenge, Mrs. Rachel Strauss noted that for the winner to emerge in the challenge, which was established in 2012 by the University of Delawares, USA to identify entrepreneurially talented high school students and teams with project ideas globally on issues that affect their generation, each of the finalists was assessed on their level of critical thinking, creativity and leadership qualities.

The Programme Coordinator further explained that prior to the emergence of the winners in the eight award categories, all the finalists had undergone a four-week special e-learning training by some upwardly mobile entrepreneurs from around the world in order to be exposed to different skills to succeed as entrepreneurs before the submission of their pitch deck and video presentation of their ideas to the judges.

She, however, stressed that with the award, Master Toluwalase Oseni has been appointed into the carefully selected 22 – SAB ( Students Advisory Board) of the Horn Entrepreneur Department of the University of Delwares, USA, which has 22 high school students ( one from Africa – Master Toluwalase Oseni, one from Asia and 20 from other parts of the globe) as members.

In a related development, during the May 2020 UNESCO Week, which had Caleb British International School as one of the participants, Professor Teresa de Eca, a member of the Board of the World Alliance for Arts Education and a past President of the International Society for Education through Art ( InSEA), who was invited to engage the Year 7 students of the school at one of their virtual lessons on Microsoft Teams with their Art teacher, Prince Olusegun Adeniyi, has not only ensured the virtual exhibition of the Flora artworks created in the course of the engagement, but has also shared the artworks with the Portuguese students to show how impressed she was with the creativity level and dexterity of the Nigerian children.

In his remarks on the honours brought to the school, the Director, Caleb Group of Schools, Dr. Ola Adebogun, who commended the students for making him proud with their consistency of excellent performance in all competitions, West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) and Cambridge conducted examinations, said the achievements and enviable record of the school were steps in the right direction and attributed the success to God, the quality of staff and 100 per cent infrastructural facilities in the school.

He noted that the Group of Schools’ conformity to quality standards with both Nigerian and British integrated curriculum and the various honours and awards have, no doubt, confirmed the Group’s core objective of ensuring the production of accomplished and ambitious young boys and girls of proven integrity who are ready to make significant contributions to national growth.

Dr. Adebogun, however, assured Nigerians that the school’s management and staff would continue to ensure they constantly strive to sustain the Group of Schools’ success story, as well as uphold a culture of encouraging the students to aspire to greater heights and be the agents of change in the society.

