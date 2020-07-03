Buhari suspends NSITF MD, Somefun, 3 directors, 8 others

Kindly Share This Story:

…Appoints Dr. Kelly Nwagha, Ag. MD

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has approved the immediate, compulsory, and indefinite suspension from Office of the Managing Director/Chief Executive of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund, NSITF, Mr Adebayo Somefun.

Also suspended from office were three executive directors, Mr Jasper Ikedi Azuatalam, Executive Director, Finance and Investment, Mrs Olukemi Nelson, Executive Director, Operations, and Alhaji Tijani Sulaiman, Executive Director, Administration.

Other management staff suspended include the General Manager, Administration/Human Resources/Maintenance, the General Manager, Finance, Mr Lawan Tahir, Mr Chris Esedebe, General Manager, Claims and Compensation, Mr Olodotun Adegbite, Deputy General Manager, Investment and Treasury Management, Mr Emmanuel Sike, Deputy General Manager, Finance and Accounts, Mrs Olutoyin Arokoyo, Deputy General Manager/Acting Head, Legal, Ms Dorathy Tukura, Deputy General Manager, Administration, Mrs Victoria Ayantuga, Assistant General Manager, Internal Audit.

A statement by deputy Director/Head, Press and Public Relations, Ministry of Labour and Employment, Mr Charles Akpan, said that the suspension was as a result of the preliminarily established prima facie infractions on the extant Financial Regulations and Procurement Act, and other acts of gross misconduct.

READ ALSO:

According him, “During the period of their suspension, the suspended officers are to face a Joint Board and Audit Investigative Panel that has been set up to look into the financial and procurement breaches, as well as gross misconduct in the NSITF for periods of 2016 to date, which have invariably put the contributions of stakeholders in a perilous state.

“The affected officers have also been directed to hand over to the most senior officers in their respective departments. The Executive Directors are therefore, to hand over to the most senior General Managers, while the Managing Director will hand over to the most senior officer in the Fund.

“The Minister of Labour and Employment accordingly approved and directed that Mrs Temitope Akinwale and Regional General Manager in charge of the Ibadan Region should take charge as General Manager in charge of finance and to concurrently oversee the office of the Executive Director of Finance and Investment as the Acting Executive Director.

“Mrs Maureen Allagoa, also the Regional General Manager in charge of Port Harcourt Region moves to NSITF Headquarters as General Manager in charge of Administration, Human Resources and Maintenance and to concurrently oversee the Office of the Executive Director of Administration as Acting Executive Director.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: